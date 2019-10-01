The South Central Library Service (SCLS) Foundation Board has selected Sun Prairie resident Bruce Deming, owner of Embury LTD, as the recipient of the 2019 Cornerstone Award.
This year’s Cornerstone Award Fundraising Reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Buck & Honey’s Restaurant, 804 Liberty Blvd. The annual event is free and open to the public and will feature light food and cash bar.
The awards presentation will take place at 6 p.m. This year’s reception is sponsored by Chase Lumber Company, First Business Bank, and Summit Credit Union.
Deming’s career in the library furniture business began innocently as a college business major when he took a summer job in a furniture manufacturing plant. After a subsequent position in sales serving Wisconsin and its public libraries, Deming made the life choice to start his business here instead of Illinois or Michigan. He will come full circle later this year when he retires and closes the doors on Embury Ltd.
After college at Miami University in Ohio and Michigan State, Deming worked in a furniture factory for four summers and during winter breaks, and upon graduating with a business degree he returned to work as the plant manager.
“This was my start in the furniture industry,” Deming recalled.
He was the plant manager for several years, then moved into sales and at 25 years of age became the national sales manager.
After working at several furniture manufacturing and sales companies, in 1986, Deming started his own business in Wisconsin. He started out as a sales representative, not a dealer, but soon decided it would be better to be a dealer, so he started Embury LTD in 1988.
“If I had thought then that I could run the company for 30 years, I would have been shocked,” Deming said. “It has been a good run and I have enjoyed what I have been doing.”
Deming said working with and serving libraries has been very enjoyable.
“They are pleasant, logical people who ask good questions, respect professionalism, and pay their bills on time,” Deming said of libraries.
The company’s market is public libraries and academic libraries. They work primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, the Dakotas, Iowa, and Michigan.
“I’ve always tried to be very honest with people,” Deming said. “My job has not been so much about sales as it is about solving problems. You need to provide good information so libraries can come to realistic decisions about what they need.”
Deming said he has long-term relationships with many libraries, which often means directors and boards turn to him as a sort of consultant to help find the best solutions. “That doesn’t always result in a sale,” Deming added, “but I’m happy to provide that kind of support to help libraries be successful.”
One of the ways Deming chose to support libraries was by attending Wisconsin’s Library Legislative Day.
“I really wanted to support the industry I was in,” Deming said. “I wanted to try and give legislators another perspective—from the role of vendors—about the important role libraries play in our communities.”
Deming said participation in Legislative Day really opened his eyes to the pressures under which libraries operate, and he learned a great deal more about what libraries do to serve communities.
“As we wind down our business and are cleaning out files, we are realizing how many contacts we’ve had and how many friends we’ve made,” Deming said, explaining that he believes Embury has done more library projects in Wisconsin than any other vendor. He said the company probably has worked with nearly 1,000 libraries over the years, and short- and long-term friendships came out of most of them. Through those relationships, Deming said it has become clear to him that libraries continue to be relevant today.
“The usage of libraries is still there,” Deming said. “Carnegie’s vision of the need for libraries is still as important as it was all those years ago.”
Deming said the company is actually installing less shelving today, but doing more to provide furniture for gathering spaces, coffee spaces, computer stations, and other uses that weren’t there only several years ago.
“Libraries are being used differently, but they are definitely still being used,” Deming said. “We see that every day in every community we serve.”
The Cornerstone Award Reception is open to everyone, it is free of charge, and there is no need to register. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar. The 11th annual Cornerstone Award Reception continues a fundraising tradition that has raised nearly $100,000 for the foundation in 10 years.
Again this year, the SCLS Foundation will present three awards to recognize public libraries. The awards, to be announced Oct. 17, are:
• Super Awesome Library Award;
• Program Wizard Award; and
• Giddy Up Partner Award.
“The annual Cornerstone Award fundraising reception is an excellent opportunity to shine the spotlight on individuals who have given so much of themselves to public libraries, and Bruce Deming is most deserving of our recognition,” SCLS Foundation Board President Janet Pugh said. “This award is also a great way to raise money for the Foundation, which in turn makes funds available for projects that benefit all member public libraries.”
In recent years, the foundation made $5,000 available to purchase ebook titles for Wisconsin’s Digital Library (OverDrive collection).
It also contributed about $3,900 to buy 10 Lego Mindstorms robot kits that can be used by libraries, and most recently is supporting library efforts to digitize local historical materials and make them available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.