A true community effort is about to launch, as the Spirit of Giving program operated through Sunshine Place seeks to sponsor more than 1,300 children with gifts, and more than 425 families with boxes of food to help celebrate the yuletide holidays in December.
Kathy Schumann from Spirit of Giving said the program is available to any family receiving free and reduced lunch at Sun Prairie schools. Those families receive a registration link from the school nutrition office. The deadline to register is Nov. 22.
“If they didn’t receive the link but qualify for the program, they should contact their school social worker for more information,” Schumann said.
First, about 500-plus children are sponsored by a handful of area churches and their members, according to Schumann.
“Anyone who goes to Sacred Hearts, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie United Methodist, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bristol Lutheran Church, and St. Albert’s Church, and who sponsor children or pick a gift from a giving tree, are participating in this program,” Schumann said.
A few businesses, such as Prairie Athletic Club and Hair Excellence, are also regular sponsors.
“We also have businesses who have collected money for the program in the past,” Schumann said.
Then, Spirit of Giving gets the remaining 800-900 children sponsored by community members. This means hundreds of other families are sponsoring.
Then there’s the food. Each grade level in the Sun Prairie Area School District is responsible for donating certain items leading up to the Spirit of Giving.
“This is really incredible because anyone who gives to their child’s food drive in November at all of the elementary schools and middle schools is participating in this program,” Schumann said.
Community members who use the Sunshine Place online database to find a family to sponsor will be notified of the database opening the week before Thanksgiving.
“We share information through the school district, the Sunshine Place website and social media, and send an email to past participants,” Schumann explained.
Gifts are due back Wednesday, Dec. 11 to the Sunshine Supper Building, 1632 W. Main St.
“We will be distributing food and gifts to families at the Sunshine Supper Building (1632 W. Main Street) on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8-11 a.m.,” Schumann said. “Families must have been signed up for the program ahead of time. They should have their green postcard with them, or a photo ID.”
Volunteers organize the gifts inside, while other volunteers direct recipients through the Sunshine Place parking lot, where their cars are loaded with gifts and food in time to celebrate the holiday season.
The Spirit of Volunteering
Volunteer Emily Voss said the program is so successful because volunteers like Schumann are planning year-round to make sure the Spirit of Giving collection and distribution goes off without a hitch.
“They are constantly looking for areas of opportunity to make this program run smooth and successful,” Voss said.
Voss’ role is social media support, but the ability to contribute to such a valuable community holiday program gives her all the satisfaction she needs — even if not everybody knows about Spirit of Giving.
“I am always a bit shocked when I am talking to members of our community who are unfamiliar with the Spirit of Giving program, and had they known about it, they would have gotten involved either through volunteering or sponsoring a child,” Voss said.
“A few people had no idea the food drive is in correlation with the Spirit of Giving Program,” Voss said.
“My role is to create awareness through the social media platform. I provide information to the Sunshine Place’s social media coordinator to ensure important information about the program is shared with members of our community,” Voss added.
“In addition to helping spread the word about this program I volunteer with gift collection, organization, and distribution,” Voss said.
Voss faults her “sentimental Christmas heart” as being the reason she continues to volunteer.
“I grew up in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. And if you haven’t traveled to Cedarburg during Christmastime, allow me to paint a quick picture — turn on any Hallmark Christmas movie, take note of the horse-drawn carriage rides through town, the carolers holding candlesticks, and perfectly decorated storefronts, and voila! Welcome to Christmas in Cedarburg.”
Voss said she also grew up in a home that made the holiday season nothing short of magical.
“The magic was never about the gifts received, but about the traditions that were created, and part of that tradition was giving back to families who needed extra support during the holidays,” Voss said.
The first year Voss volunteered with the Spirit of Giving Program, she said she walked into the Sunshine Place the morning after all of the gifts were collected from community sponsors.
“My eyes slowly gazed the gift-filled building and I was moved to tears — not only because of the overwhelming need in our community,” Voss recalled, “but the generous desire of our community members to answer that need. I volunteer because, for me, the Spirit of Giving IS the Spirit of Christmas.”
Like other Spirit of Giving volunteers, Voss said she feels “incredibly honored” to continue her annual involvement in the program.
“There is so much heartache and need in this world that at times it can feel all-consuming and overwhelming,” Voss said. “The Spirit of Giving Program allows for a front row seat to experience kindness, selflessness, love of strangers, joy, and of course, generosity.”
Voss recalled something said during worship that also applies to her volunteering.
“I heard a message at church a few years ago and it has always stuck with me. The message was, ‘Do for one what you wish you could do for everyone’.”
To learn more about the Spirit of Giving program or to sign up to sponsor a family, go online to http://sunshineplace.org/index.php/services/spcho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.