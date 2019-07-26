A Sun Prairie teen accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old at a YMCA day-care center has been released on bail and ordered by the court to have no contact with juveniles.
Delmonte Brandon Lee, age 19, was arrested for first-degree child sexual assault following a June 26 incident with a 5-year-old girl at the outdoor child play area at the Sun Prairie YMCA.
The girl’s mother contacted Sun Prairie Police on July 5 to report a sexual assault after her daughter told her that a male at the YMCA had touched her.
The girl later told a forensic interviewer with Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center that the man, identified as Lee, took off her pants and underwear and touched her butt and then asked the girl to touch his butt and she said no, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl told the interviewer that no one else has ever done anything like that and it made her feel mad.
The girl’s mother told police that when she picked up her daughter from the YMCA Kids-Zone on June 26, Lee had his hands on the girl’s hips and his mouth on her shirt/belly and was making an “aarrrrrr” sound. The woman told police that she felt it was wrong that Lee kept his hands on the girl’s hips and she picked up her daughter and left.
Lee admitted to YMCA staff that he had licked the girl’s vagina and also asked her to lick him, according to the criminal complaint. Lee later admitted the assault to a Sun Prairie detective and said he wanted to tell the girl he was sorry and did not want her to suffer trauma because of this.
Lee told police that he had been working at the Kid-Zone since March 2018 and when discussing this job, Lee advised, “At the time, it was just her.” YMCA staff fired Lee after he admitted to the assault and prohibited him from returning to the YMCA property. The YMCA did a background check of Lee before he was hired and no issues were found, said Scott Shoemaker, YMCA Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications.
”We continue to work with the authorities as their investigation progresses,” Shoemaker said. “The YMCA is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of the children and families in our care.”
He said those with questions or concerns are urged to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.
Lee is charged with felony first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13.
State Assistant Public Defender Erin Nagy entered a non-guilty plea on Lee’s behalf during a July 17 arraignment hearing in Dane County Circuit Court.
Lee has been released on a $1,500 cash bond and ordered not to have any contact, direct or indirect, with juveniles unless supervised by a responsible adult.
Lee is scheduled for a July 31 hearing in Dane County Circuit Court.
