COVID-19 hasn’t slowed down street projects in the City of Sun Prairie with $6.2 million in bids being approved for work this year.
Projects include the second reconstruction phase of Buena Vista Drive, work on Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail, and Jerico Lane reconstruction, Vandenburg Street water main and N. Pine Street sidewalk extension. A Sheehan Park parking lot replacement and expansion will also be done. Project details can be found in the city website, www.cityofsunprairie.com.
City officials say all the bids came in under budget with a strong response from companies.
The bids were opened in mid-March, right before or at the edge of the COVID-19 emergency. Assistant City Engineer Tom Veith said it was unlikely that the pandemic impacted this round of bids.
“I don’t think we are seeing a lot of change because of that," Veith said. " But we do have some other projects to award so we may chase that metric to see any trends on how this is going."
BIDs were awarded to Speedway Sand & Gravel, A-1 Excavating Company and Wolf Paving & Excavating.
The Public Works Committee recommended approval of the bids on Tuesday with the final vote going to the city council.
