Missing Columbus man found dead

A 56-year-old Columbus man reported missing last weekend was found dead in the Crawfish River on Monday.
Daniel Martinelli was reported missing to the Columbus Police Department around 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29. Police report he was last seen leaving a downtown Columbus business on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 a.m. Martinelli's body was found in the Crawfish River on Monday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Columbus Police are not releasing any more information on Martinelli's death. The Dane County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.
Martinelli was 56 years old and was last seen leaving the MP's Town Tap in Columbus on Friday, Dec. 27, according to a missing poster released by Martinelli's family.
