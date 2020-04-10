Three juvenile suspects were detained by Dane County deputies after spike strips were deployed along Highway 151 on April 9.
Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Ira Simpson said at approximately 8:57 p.m., a Dane County deputy who was eastbound on the Beltline observed a black eastbound Honda Pilot nearing Highway 51, operating without its lights on and exceeding the speed limit.
Simpson said a traffic stop was attempted, and the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Due to the circumstances, the minimal amount of traffic, coupled with the fact the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle associated with numerous burglaries, thefts from autos, and stolen vehicles, the pursuit continued.
Simpson said the initial pursuing deputy terminated pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.
A nearby deputy and Dane County K9 unit located the vehicle and reinitiated the pursuit.
Simpson said the short break in the pursuit allowed other nearby deputies to set up several spike strips along Highway 151, which succeeded in safely deflating the suspect vehicle's tires.
Deputies apprehended three juvenile suspects. Simpson said several evidentiary items related to area burglaries, and some illegal narcotics were located in plain sight inside the vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation, Simpson said, because the related crime spree spans several jurisdictions.
Southbound lanes of Highway 151 near American Parkway were closed for approximately 30 minutes due to the conclusion of the pursuit. No injuries were sustained by anyone involved in the pursuit, according to Simpson.
