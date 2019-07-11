BID proposes $10,000 assessment increase

Property owners in the downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) will see a boost in their assessments this year — the second increase in two years.
The $10,000 increase will boost BID’s coffers to $112,000.
BID Board Chairperson Dan Callies said the increase was necessary to keep up with expenses and stop relying on fund balance.
“The assessments need to be closer to what our actual budget is. The assessment should pretty much cover our expenses,” Callies said at the June 27 BID meeting where the 2020 BID budget draft was reviewed.
Property owners will find out their assessment increase when the mill rate is set at city budget hearings in November.
Last year the BID increased assessments by $10,000, which was the first increase since the district was formed in 1989.
The 2018 assessed value of property in the BID was $97.3 million, an increase from $73 million for the prior year. There were 80 businesses and 529 residential units in the BID in 2018.
The BID board reviewed the 2020 draft budget at $127,630 at the June meeting. The biggest cut from the budget was $18,000 for snow removal.
BID manager Colleen Burke said she has alerted city staff to the change and that they told her that curbside snow removal in the downtown was not a priority and would only be possible if city staff had time after clearing city streets.
Last year, the BID dipped into its reserves to pay a higher-than-expected snow removal bill.
The remainder of the budget will be covered by BID event revenue — the Wine Walk and the Fall Beer Taste — estimating $15,629 in combined revenues. The BID will decrease Streets of Sun Prairie events from six to four, increase sponsorships and also put in event expenditures and expenses to match closer with previous year’s numbers.
“We got it to where were are not relying on fund balance to keep the budget whole,” Burke said. “So I think that is a positive.”
The budget also has an increased salary for the BID manager, from $58,386 to $63,818 for 2020.
Sun Prairie BID officials set that amount as a placeholder until the city council approves a budget this fall.
The BID board will vote on the 2020 BID budget at the Thursday, Aug. 1 meeting.
More information on the meeting details and agenda can be found on the City of Sun Prairie website at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.