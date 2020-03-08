Much to the chagrin of one alder, a bid approving the construction of a new radio studio for 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio received approval on March 3 from the Sun Prairie City Council.
Placed on the council’s consent agenda, Contract #19-MC10 for the Sun Prairie Media Center Radio Studio Addition was pulled by District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
Although all other consent items were approved on a voice vote, Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins was asked to explain the contract.
A memo to alders from Robbins said that one of the projects approved as part of a 2019 budget amendment was $30,000 “to allow for the addition of an audio production room to allow for greater accessibility to the airwaves of 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.”
A request for bids was issued on November 5, 2019, with bids being opened on December 5, 2019.
The city received two bids on the project, from Bachmann Construction of Madison, and Cardinal Construction of Fond Du Lac. Bachmann’s bid came in at $38,772, while Cardinal’s bid came in at $47,612, and Robbins recommended the Bachmann bid.
Robbins explained that a glut of people are attempting to access The Sun’s lone studio, with a lot of the access occurring in the late afternoon.
“The studio we have now is really a studio in name only — it’s really a refurbished break room,” Robbins told the council.
The new audio production room will allow access to record and host live radio shows in a second studio.
But District 4 Alder Al Guyant — who confessed he wasn’t going to say anything but did anyway — questioned the expenditure. He said he has talked to people who have not heard The Sun or even watch programming on SPMC’s two cable access channels, KIDS-4 and KSUN. He pledged to vote against it again.
Alders voted 7-1 in favor of granting the contract to Bachmann’s, with Guyant voting no (watch video of Guyant’s remarks as well as Robbins remarks in favor of the contract in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com).
Hmong resolution coming soon
Mayor Paul Esser, under Business of the Mayor on the agenda, said he wanted to pass a resolution similar to one adopted by the Sun Prairie School Board recently.
The mayor said he’s become concerned lately about efforts by the Trump Administration to deport Hmong refugees in this country.
Esser said he would work with staff to have a similar resolution drafted for the council to consider at its next regular meeting on April 7.
Sustainability Task Force OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the council’s Committee of the Whole, the council voted unanimously to approve a Sun Prairie Sustainability Task Force.
Scheduled to be chaired by District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, the task force will address the council’s efforts to become a “green” community.
During the last few years, city staff have implemented sustainable practices, including:
• The use of methane gas produced as a result of the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) process to power equipment at the WWTP;
• The installation of solar panel systems on the roof at City Hall and the Westside Community Services Building;
• The installation of a green roof at City Hall;
• An emphasis on redevelopment and reuse of under-utilized land and infrastructure such as the downtown and Main Street corridor;
• The emphasis on multimodal transportation as recommended in the Comprehensive Plan and Strategic Plan;
• Participation in the Dane County Winter Maintenance Certification program to reduce salt use; and
• The installation of LED streetlights and LED lights in city facilities.
A memo from Sandy Xiong, Assistant to the City Administrator, said to continue making progress, “it is important that short and long term goals be created. Establishing a task force of devoted and knowledgeable community members and elected officials to lead these efforts will help the city achieve a sustainable Sun Prairie. This task force would define strategic goals and objectives including a vision statement to guide the city toward a successful implementation of sustainability.”
The task force facilitated by WWTP Director Jeremy Cramer and chaired by Jacobs. The task force will be tasked with creating a vision for sustainability and identifying strategic goals to meet a desired outcome. The task force will include various stakeholders including residents, businesses and youth and complete its work by May 1, 2021. Findings will be presented to the Mayor and City Council.
A permanent committee will be established at the conclusion of the task force to implement the created vision and goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.