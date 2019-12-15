Members of the Sun Prairie Public Works and Finance committees — meeting jointly — on Tuesday, Dec. 10 agreed to allow staff to develop a scoring matrix for Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) items that include the library expansion, a new public works campus, improvements to the Family Aquatic Center and more.
Alders met at various times from June through November 2019, to discuss the 2020 CIP, 2020 Capital Budget and 2020 Operating Budget. During this time, alders received a request from the Library Board to commit to a $19.5 million library expansion.
Additionally, the 2019 CIP included a needs analysis for a public works campus that concluded with a recommendation of a facility at an estimated cost of $17.5 million. The city council had concerns that if it committed to the projects now, there may be other needs that have not been presented that may have a higher priority but will not be financially viable given the cost of the two projects currently being considered.
The Committee of the Whole recommended that the Finance Committee and the Public Works Committee meet jointly to look at the needs of the city for the next 15 years. The joint committee will analyze the 15 year CIP and make a recommendation to the council as to how to proceed.
A memo to alders recalled that The following parameters were used to create the forecast presented to the Committee of the Whole:
Equalized Value: 0% appreciation; 1.33% increase in new construction annually
Debt Levy Parameters: Direct Debt Ratio below 1.75%; Ratio of Debt Levy to total levy below 27.5%; Total General Obligation debt less than 55% of state statute (State Statute is 5% of Equalized Value).
Property Tax Increase: Property Taxes on the average home cannot increase more than 3%.
City staff completed the forecast and determined that one building could be begin construction in 2024 and one building could begin construction in 2028 with no reduction in scope and a maximum tax increase to the average single family home of 3% annually.
As for potential projects, alders requested that staff provide a list of projects that may need to be completed within the next 15 years. The projects are: Library Expansion, Public Works Campus, Renovation of the Aquatic Center and a Third EMS and Fire Station, a project which is currently being analyzed by EMS Chief Brian Goff and Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
During the meeting, alders wondered aloud whether other projects could be included.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant asked for the inclusion of traffic signals at Highway 19 and Westmount Drive (which he said have been removed from consideration by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation) and at Highway 19 and Town Hall Drive.
But staff suggested instead prioritizing the projects based on a matrix that would answer these questions: is the project contractually obligated or legally required; does it have health and safety impacts; is it a core government service; what is the impact on the population; is it an existing facility and will the new amenity have a permanent operating budget impact.
Both City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer and City Administrative Services Director Connie DeKemper outlined different portions of the scoring system.
The first will involve a CIP project request form, and the second is a scoring matrix that will use the questions listed above and apply 1 through 5 numerical scores to them to determine a total ranking for each project.
The committee agreed by consensus that the different options available as part of the Family Aquatic Center (FAC) expansion would also be scored. The options include:
• FAC Update — At $4.9 to $5.5 million, the FAC will receive a new bathhouse/concession stand with grounds updates ($4.5 million) a new double flume slide and water play feature ($400K), and a splash pad with equipment option ($650K).
• New FAC Bathhouse and Community Rec Center — At $19.85 million, the project includes all the updates for the FAC at a cost of $5.3 million as well as a Community Recreation Center for $14.5 million.
“This facility will provide an opportunity for year-round recreational activities, which will serve the entire population, but especially those with young children and the senior population. Elements such as an indoor playground, open gym time and an indoor walking track provide residents with more low-cost and no-cost recreation options,” a memo from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom reads.
• Community Recreation Center-Pool Combination — At $21.25 million, the proposal includes a facility at $21 million and demolition of the existing FAC.
Alders and committee members agreed to begin meeting as a single committee (to be approved by a council resolution) and examine the scores of all the CIP items provided by the matrix.
Other action
• Door system bid approved. Acting on a recommendation from Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher, the Public Works Committee approved a $45,307 bid to Cardinal Construction of Fond du Lac for new city hall entry doors.
“Cardinal Construction is currently the contractor on the Library restroom renovation project and is performing satisfactorily,” Schleicher wrote in his memo to the committee.
The memo also said the 2019 Capital Improvements budget included $47,000 for the replacement of the entry doors at City Hall. The renovations involve the replacement of the door and lock hardware and is coordinated with the citywide building security project.
• Delinquent ambulance bills backed for write-off. The Finance Committee, acting on a recommendation from DeKemper and Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi, voted to recommend writing off $21,067 in delinquent ambulance bills.
According to the memo from DeKemper and Vander Kooi, state law prohibits collection of delinquent ambulance bills that are more than six years delinquent.
“Some debts are passed back to the city by our collection agency for various reasons. These reasons include the individual was deceased, bankruptcy was filed, or they were deemed uncollectible by the Department of Revenue,” the memo reads.
The committee voted to recommended the write-off to the Sun Prairie City Council.
