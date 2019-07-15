2019’s Book’n It Run for Literacy on Saturday, Aug. 3 is less than a month away and the Sun Prairie Library Foundation needs nearly 100 volunteers to help ensure the event is a success.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions including registration, course guides, setup/takedown, wearing a mascot costume, water stops and more. No experience is necessary and all abilities are welcome, so if you can help, ask your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers to join you at this fun, family-friendly event.
The time commitment is only a few hours on the morning of Aug. 3 at Sheehan Park, across the street from the Sun Prairie Public Library.
If you want to sign up or get more information on how you can sign up to volunteer, stop by the library to sign up, or go to the booknitrun.com web site to learn more about volunteering and how the funds raised by this race/walk help our library to offer all the amazing programs to promote reading and literacy.
Know someone who prefers to run or walk the Book’n It Run for Literacy? Even better, you can volunteer, while they run or walk the course. That way, you can all get involved and help our library at the same time!
In addition to the 1 Mile, 10K Run and the 5K Run or Walk, there is even a Kids’ 100 Meter Dash for kids 10 and younger, so everyone in your family (or neighborhood) can get involved.
To register for any of these events or to see more race details visit booknitrun.com.
This event is managed by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation. All proceeds from this event goes toward supporting the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation’s efforts to keep the Sun Prairie library great.
