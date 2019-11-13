Organic food processors and producers now have until December 31, 2019 to apply for reimbursement of costs related to organic certification through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program.
Farms and businesses that produce, process or package certified organic agricultural products are eligible to be reimbursed for 75 percent of certification-related costs – up to $750 per category of certification – for expenses paid from Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019. Farms or businesses must be currently certified or be actively seeking certification through an accredited organization during that time, and they must be located in Wisconsin.
Applications materials and instructions can be found in the packet mailed earlier this year to certified Wisconsin producers by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Materials are also available online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/OrganicFarmingAndFood.aspx
Send complete application forms to: Organic Cost Share Program, DATCP-DAD, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or email to organiccostshare@wi.gov.
Questions can be directed to organiccostshare@wi.gov or 608-224-5134.
The funding for this popular program originated in the 2002 Federal Farm Bill and was renewed in the 2014 and 2018 Federal Farm Bills. DATCP administers the funding from the federal government through the USDA National Organic Program.
