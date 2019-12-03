Four items relating to the construction of a proposed Meijer store in Sun Prairie are scheduled to be considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Sun Prairie Planning Director Tim Semmann said in a press release that a public hearing will be held on a request by Sun Prairie Partners, LLC for approval of an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan.
The amendment seeks to change the land use classification for approximately 48 acres of land south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road from “Parks & Open Space”, “General Commercial”, “Neighborhood Mixed Use”, and “Neighborhood Residential” to “General Commercial” and “Parks & Open Space”.
Semmann said related requests to be considered involve approval of a General Development Plan to create the Pumpkin Patch Commercial Shopping District, and a Preliminary and Final Plat of Pumpkin Patch Farms, creating six commercial lots and two outlots.
SPASD annexation request
Also on the Dec. 10 agenda, a public hearing will be held on a request by the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) for approval of an annexation of approximately 93 acres of land located along the south side of Highway 19 and one-third of a mile west of Grand Avenue, from the Town of Burke into the City of Sun Prairie.
The annexation is for the construction of the new Sun Prairie West High School along with associated athletic fields, driveways and parking lots.
STAK CSM
The commission will also consider a request by STAK Investments for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to reconfigure one lot and increase the size of a city-owned outlot located at 680 Creekview Ave.
The meeting is scheduled to be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, beginning at 7 p.m.
More information on the items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Community Development Department at (608) 825-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.