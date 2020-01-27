In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, photo, Ava Wawroski, 11, holds her chameleon while flanked by two Christmas cards she made and pet rocks she creates to sell, in Milton, Wis. She has seven pets - three lizards, a cat and three dogs - and she once ordered a pet cockroach on Amazon. But right after Halloween every year, Ava carves out time to start making Christmas cards for people who spend the holiday season in the hospital.