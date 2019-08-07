Sun Prairie Police were joined by a few donut props, other first responders and Dane County deputies for this photo at Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts), 950 Windsor St., during the 2018 Cop on a Rooftop event for the Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin. The 2019 event is set to take place from 6-11 a.m. Friday. Aug. 16, also at the Sun Prairie Dunkin location.