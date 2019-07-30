The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will consider a conditional use permit (CUP) for a distribution center in the Park 151 business park.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the item is one of two agenda items to be considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission during its regularly scheduled meeting set to begin at 7 p.m. inside the second floor Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.
The CUP public hearing will be held on a request by Park 151, LLC to establish a distribution center use in a vacant tenant space at 2840 Innovation Way.
Semmann said Park 151, LLC is also requesting approval to change the street name of a portion of “Capitol Drive” to “Innovation Way.” Both requests relate to lands located in the Park 151 Business Park.
Other agenda items
• Public hearing. A public hearing will be held on a request by REACH Dane for approval of a CUP to operate a group daycare in an existing building at 211 E. Linnerud Drive.
• Fence request. A public hearing will be held on a request by Family Support & Resource Cemter for approval of a CUP to construct a fence that exceeds the front yard height requirement at 227 Prairie Clover Court.
More information regarding the previously listed items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
