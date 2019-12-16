MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took the unusual step Monday of calling on the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee to meet this week and approve funding to combat homelessness.
Evers sent the committee co-chairs a letter calling on them to convene the meeting on Thursday, saying there is a “great urgency and real need” to approve the homelessness funding given the onset of winter.
Committee co-chairs Rep. John Nygren, of Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, of River Hills, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
The Assembly, on bipartisan votes, passed a package of bills to combat homelessness earlier this year. But senators wary of spending any money have blocked their passage there.
Evers’ administration first requested the roughly $3.7 million in funding for this year and next in July. The proposals would enact recommendations of a state panel that examined homelessness in Wisconsin, a first-of-its kind group in the state created last year as part of a previous effort to address the problem.
The money would go toward efforts to prevent homelessness, get the homeless into more stable housing and bolster grants for homeless shelters.
