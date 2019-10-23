The City of Sun Prairie’s Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) recently announced the winners of the BID’s annual Streets of Sun Prairie Scarecrow Contest.
All scarecrows will be on display in downtown Sun Prairie through Nov. 1, although some entries are located on side streets such as Church Street, Columbus Street and Market Street.
Winners included:
New Perspective Senior Living Resident Favorite -- Girl Scout Troop 8350’s “Daddy and Baby Shark.”
Business Category winner -- Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, “Eye.”
Adult Category -- First place, “Mermaid” by Pat and Karen Ross; Second place, “Day of the Dead character,” Mary Petrie.
Youth Category -- First place, Annabel Greiveldinger and Andrew Schulz, “The Exploding Heads”; second place, Sun Prairie High School Volleyball, “Happy Volloween.”
The Crowd Favorite, which is chosen via Facebook, won’t be announced until Thursday, Oct. 31.
