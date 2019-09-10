A New York man has been arrested in connection with internet sex crimes involving a Sun Prairie victim.
Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox said the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) has been investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual conversations and explicit photograph dissemination between a 22-year-old male living in Rexford, New York, and a 12-year-old male living in Sun Prairie.
During the initial phases of the investigation, Sun Prairie Police Department identified the suspect as John W. Duval, and received assistance from the New York State Police and the FBI to ultimately locate and take Duval into custody on an extraditable warrant on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Cox said Duval was arraigned in the Town of Clifton Park Court on charges of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.
The detective sergeant said the investigation remains active and more information will be released when it becomes available.
