The Colonial Club announced on Thursday that the center will remain closed to the public through April 24. They will be open on Tuesday, April 7 as regular polling site for the City of Sun Prairie, however, no Colonial Club services/staff are available.
In complying with Governor Evers orders, Bob Power, executive director of the Colonial Club, said they will continue with all their essential services.
“Our adult day center, case management, supportive home care program, nutrition program and medical transport rides are deemed essential services,” said Power.
The adult day center will not accept new clients at this time and will have no guests/visitors. The day center is providing the service to six individuals at this time.
Supportive home care clients are able to request aides to come to their homes for essential services such as bathing or help with setting up their medication schedules.
Case Managers are working from home and keeping in contact with clients via calls and emails. RSVP rides can be arranged as needed for essential medical appointments.
The Nutrition Program is actually expanding at this time, according to Power.
“Every day we are getting requests from older adults to be added to our home delivery program,” Power said.
The program has adjusted its delivery schedule in order to minimize exposure.
On Mondays, 10 volunteers are delivering two days worth of meals and on Wednesdays they are delivering three days worth. Overall, they are preparing about 160 meals a day, an increase of more than 20 in just one week.
“As we all know, food is an essential item for homebound seniors,” said Power, “We are grateful to everyone’s assistance in helping us continue this invaluable service. We’ve had new volunteers step up to deliver, as well as donations of food from our school system and the food pantry.”
While they are able to continue providing uninterrupted service to multiple communities in Northeast Dane County, Power said as a nonprofit organization, this situation is putting a further strain on an already tight budget.
“We entered the year with an unexpected cut of $50,000 from United Way. This epidemic has only further negatively impacted our budget in a year that was meant to be celebrating our 50th anniversary,” said Power, “I guess the celebration will have to wait.”
To request assistance, call 608-837-4611 or email info@colonialclub.org. Power asks for patience as the majority of staff are working from home. Donations can be mailed to 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie WI 53590 or online at www.colonialclub.org.
