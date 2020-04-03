In the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) set up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help restaurant industry employees experiencing hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
The fund will provide $500 grants to restaurant industry employees who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, whether through a decrease in wages or loss of employment. Funds will be disbursed on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability of funds.
Applications at https://rerf.us/ will be accepted beginning on April 2, but requests will be reviewed and verified. Checks will be mailed to recipient directly, pending availability of funds.
RELIEF CRITERIA
Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate:
• The applicant worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year;
• The applicant has a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year;
• The applicant has experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020;
• The applicant lives in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory and are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.
