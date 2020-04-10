Republican leaders are announcing plans to begin an extraordinary session of the Wisconsin State Legislature starting Tuesday, April 14.
Public notice is going out Friday, April 10 that a ballot will be circulated amongst members of the legislature’s organizational committees on Monday in order to establish the session.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) released the following statement:
“During these uncertain times, we are steadfast in our resolve to address the needs of the state. This legislation will allow Wisconsin to capture millions of federal dollars in addition to the $2 billion in coronavirus funding that will aid Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. We continue to work with members of the minority party on the legislation. We’re confident that this plan will make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget.”
The extraordinary session is set to begin on Tuesday. It is still being determined which day each chamber will conduct a session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.