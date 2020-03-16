FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency in Madison, Wis. Evers has ordered a ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people, a dramatic move in line with federal recommendations as other states took similar action to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Evers tweeted Monday, March 16, 2020 that he was ordering the ban, but said "critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt." He hasn't said how long the order will be in place.