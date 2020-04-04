County Executive Joe Parisi recently announced that Dane County has selected Dane Buy Local to administer Dane County’s newly created Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program.
Funds will be used to support Dane County small businesses experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By creating this grant program, Dane County and Dane Buy Local hope to help local businesses survive the COIVD-19 public health crisis, which has caused many to temporarily close their doors.
“Small businesses have taken a severe hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure Dane County does its part to help our local businesses survive during this challenging time,” said Parisi. “Through this grant program, businesses will be able to apply for funding to help stay afloat and retain employees. We encourage small business owners throughout our community to apply.”
A total of $250,000 will be available through this grant program to support Dane County small businesses with employee retention and to mitigate losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane Buy Local will administer the grants and have information about the County’s grant program on their website www.danebuylocal.com.
There, business owners will be able to fill out a Google form to learn more information and apply. Grants as small as $1,000 will be awarded. Applications will be accepted through June 15, 2020.
“Dane Buy Local is proud to partner with Dane County on behalf of the County’s local small business community,” said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local.
“This program demonstrates Dane County’s commitment to local small business and it recognizes the impact small business has in creating a vibrant community and economy,” Murray added. “It’s our joint goal to be an integral part of the effort and process to get these businesses back to business as soon as it’s possible. This grant program is certainly a step in the right direction.”
Business owners with questions about the grant program can call 608-712-3440 or email colin@danebuylocal.com.
