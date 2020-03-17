For the safety of patients, visitors and staff, the William S. Middleton Veterans Administration (VA) Memorial Veterans Hospital is changing its visitation policy for all its heath care facilities in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus.
Effective at 7 p.m. on March 17, the VA medical center and its five community-based VA clinics are not allowing visitors for most patients and staff until further notice.
Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under exigent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.
All patients and visitors that do need to come into the medical center or its community-based VA clinics will continue to be screened for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19 prior to entry. If screened positive, an individual will be treated appropriately.
Enrolled veterans who have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 888-598-7793, before visiting their provider at the VA medical center or local VA clinic.
Additionally, information about the safeguards put in place to protect nursing home and spinal cord injury patients is here: https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5400
Information for Veterans is located at the following website: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/
For CDC updates, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.
