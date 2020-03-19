As the coronavirus (COVID-19) increases, the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department announced all City of Sun Prairie athletic facilities are closed effective March 19, 2020. The Pet Exercise Area will also be closed and locked until further notice.
Park shelter rentals, park athletic facility rentals, Westside Community Services Building rentals, special events, and organized sports and recreation program activities through April 17, 2020 have been cancelled. Reservations for facilities will be taken for events that take place after May 15, 2020.
While information is continuing to evolve, SPPRF also recommends avoiding use of playgrounds at this time. Signage will be posted to serve as a reminder.
SPPRF recommends that park visitors bring hand sanitizer with them. While at the park, it is important to maintain social distancing.
Older adults, pregnant individuals and those with weakened immune systems and underlying health conditions that are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 are encouraged to take extra precautions. Minimizing non-essential contact can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
All programs, classes and events through April 17 have been cancelled. SPPRF will be issuing program credits to users’ RecPro accounts for classes missed through April 17. Users should check their RecPro accounts after Friday, March 20, 2020 to confirm a credit was posted.
SPPRF Office
SPPRF staff is telecommuting when possible and will still be available by phone or e-mail at 608-837-3449 or rec@cityofsunprairie.com — leave a message and a return call will occur within 48 hours. Staff is regularly checking the rec@cityofsunprairie.com e-mail account.
All in-person services have been suspended until further notice. The city highly encourages participants to take advantage of the online registration system, RecPro at http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com. Please call the office or send an e-mail with questions or any issues accessing your account.
SPPRF is no longer requiring shelter and building reservations to be made in person. Effective immediately, reservation requests may be made online by visiting http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com and selecting the “Facility Availability” button under the “Rentals/Reservations” tab on the menu bar. Requestors will be notified of the status of their reservation request within five business days of the submission of their request.
Summer Fun Guide
On Friday, April 10, the 2020 Summer Fun Guide will be available online at http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com or on the SPPRF Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/sunprairierec
While SPPRF highly encourages people to download a copy of the guide, limited quantities of hard copies will be available at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main in downtown Sun Prairie, and inside the vestibule area at the Westside Community Services Building, located at 2598 W. Main St.
Eventually, hard copies will also be available at the Colonial Club, Public Library, and Chamber of Commerce. The date in which Summer Fun Guides will be delivered to these locations is to be determined.
The 2020 Summer Registration Dates have changed from what was originally published; new dates are:
Wednesday, April 15, 9 a.m. — Online for Sun Prairie Residents (all programs except swimming lessons) begins
Thursday, April 16, 8 a.m. -- Fax, mail, e-mail and drop box registration for Sun Prairie Residents begins (no in-person registrations will be taken until further notice)
Wednesday, April 22, 9 a.m. — All registration for non-residents begins
Wednesday, April 29, 9 a.m. — All registration methods for session 1 swim lesson registration for residents begins
Friday, May 1, 9 a.m. — All registration methods for session 1 swim lesson registration for non-residents begins
Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum
The museum, located at 115 E. Main St., will be closed through Friday, April 17, 2020, tentatively.
Museum staff is available by e-mail at museum@cityofsunprairie.com and is regularly checking e-mails. The main line of 608-825-0837 is not being monitored on a regular basis. Staff is encouraging e-mail communication as the museum voicemail is being monitored intermittently until further notice.
--City of Sun Prairie
