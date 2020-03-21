The seven Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Dane County, like other retail operations nationwide, have faced significant challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 illness the virus causes.
The District Council of Madison, Inc., Society of St. Vincent de Paul had already curtailed store hours this week, but after much deliberation, management concluded that continuing retail operations would no longer be prudent for the health of customers, staff members and the community.
St. Vincent de Paul will temporarily close its seven Dane County stores as of 5 p.m. March 21. The nonprofit organization will provide compensation to about 240 furloughed retail operations staff members through April 11 – barring reactivation of store operations and recall of employees before that.
For employees with insurance benefits, the organization will continue to pay its employer share during the furlough.
Once its seven local stores close, St. Vincent de Paul will stop accepting goods donations at those locations for the time being. The charity will also suspend scheduled home pick-ups of donated goods. Items left at St. Vincent de Paul drop boxes around Dane County will still be collected.
"As a mission-driven charity, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul operates a number of crucial programs of service to Dane County neighbors in need," said Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO & Executive Director for the Society's District Council of Madison. "The importance of those services – food pantry, charitable pharmacy and housing programs among them – has only increased as local households coping with poverty deal with the challenges of the pandemic."
Stetenfeld said St. Vincent de Paul hopes and plans to continue conducting its local programs of service, even as it adapts to changing conditions. Updates on how St. Vincent de Paul is changing operations will be posted at: svdpmadison.org/coronavirus-what-we-do.
With the charity's local stores unable to supply supportive revenue, Stetenfeld invited community members to help St. Vincent de Paul continue to meet pressing needs. Secure, online financial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Madison may be made at svdpmadison.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.