University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced March 19 that all UW System institutions will refund the prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester for students who have vacated their respective universities.
Cross said the decision is a response to the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to classes being delivered through alternative methods.
“We recognize the tremendous upheaval this pandemic has inflicted on the lives of our students, and we appreciate their patience and their sacrifice,” Cross said. “This reimbursement is the right thing to do.”
University chancellors were consulted on the decision and agree with it.
Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and shall be issued by the close of the spring academic semester. Crediting these funds toward future semesters in lieu of a refund is not an option because of rules related to the awarding of federal financial aid.
The University of Wisconsin System serves approximately 170,000 students and awards nearly 37,000 degrees annually.
More than 80 percent of in-state UW System graduates stay in Wisconsin five years after earning a degree. The UW System provides a 23-to-1 return on state investment.
