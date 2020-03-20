Volunteers at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry were hustling to complete orders for clients this week.
They gathered up bread, milk, and eggs and wheeled carts out to customers and helped them put the items in their trunk, smiled, and waved goodbye. And then the disinfectant wipes came out to get ready for the next customer.
It’s the new reality under a pandemic.
Across the city, residents were told to distance themselves six feet from others and not gathering in groups of more than10.
So it’s drive-up service at the food pantry, tape on the floor at city hall reminding people to keep their distance as they line up for absentee voting, and customers vigorously cleaning the handles of shopping carts at the grocery store.
With schools, restaurants and bars ordered closed, and other businesses shuttering amid fears of spreading COVID-19, it looks like a holiday when everyone is home with their families.
People are scrambling for food and anything else they think they need to hunker down for a 14-day self-quarantine or worse, a stay-in-place order from the government.
Amid fears of their own health, the financial impact is the greatest burdening on peoples’ minds.
Mark Thompson, of the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, reported 174 customers came to Tuesday’s mobile food pantry, up from 100 people just last week.
“If that is any indication, people are thinking in advance that they may lose their job or have already lost their job,” Thompson said on Wednesday as he helped supervise pantry operations
Not quite closing time
It was St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, normally one of celebration, but crowds were sparse at most bars. And no one was smiling, unless they had a beer in their hand, when Gov. Tony Evers emergency order shut down bars and restaurants at 5 p.m., except for carry-out and pick-up orders.
Evers said with Wisconsin COVID-19 cases in the double-digits, the measures will help contain the virus spread.
But some businesses are rallying to adapting to changes.
Daly’s Bar & Grill on Emerald Terrace shifted its dine-in business to curb-side pick-up and expanded its delivery service beyond the city to surrounding communities and Madison’s east side.
Steve “Scuba” Daly said the move will help him keep some of his 25-person staff and pay his bills.
“As many people as I can give a job to, that is what I am doing,” Daly said.
He’s expecting Friday fish fry orders to be high based on the dine-in demand on past Lent Fridays.
“There has been a ton of support from the community,” Daly said, “People who normally wouldn’t order food are ordering.”
Across the city, Jenny Thorkildson picked up a cake for her son’s birthday through the Market Street Diner drive-through.
“My goal is to get something each week from a local restaurant,” Thorkildson said. “And hopefully, more people will do the same.”
The restaurant is also contracting with EatStreet, a food delivery company, to bring in business, said Jeff Baldridge, Market Street Diner Director of Operations.
Food Fight restaurant group, which owns the downtown Sun Prairie diner, announced earlier this week that it furloughed 750 employees. Baldridge said it’s uncertain times with no one knowing how long the COVID-19 emergency will last but he’s thankful to his customers.
“People are coming out and supporting us in the short-term and hopefully, they can support in the long-term,” Baldridge said.
Pews without people, prayers continue
Heartland Church Lead Pastor Jon McNary usually has thousands in the audience listening to his Sunday message, but last week, it was just his mom and dad.
He joked that he had 100 percent approval from the in-house audience, as the church moved to its first live streaming service with the COVID-19 emergency in full swing.
From the comfort of their own homes, Heartland members could tune into McNary’s message, follow online with passages from the Bible, and live chat with others during the livestream.
McNary nervousness of Sunday’s first live stream turned to joy when he saw how people were taking to the virtual service.
“There was a level of engagement with the teaching that wasn’t even possible when everyone is just sitting in the room.” McNary said. “So it was really cool to see.”
Other churches have done the same, posting services to websites and social media as they prepare for one of the holiest Christian days, Easter.
McNary said now Heartland is offering its service and facilities to other churches so they can live stream and share the message of Jesus during the pandemic. He’s also reaching out to the community at large, as a chaplain to Sun Prairie first responders, letting them know he’s there to support them.
The Sunday livestream service went so well, McNary said Heartland has added a Wednesday service to reach out to people during the COVID-19 emergency.
“We want to engage with them even more now when they are home and dealing with stress, anxiety and fear and inspire people with what Jesus had to say,” McNary said.
