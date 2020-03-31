Sun Prairie High School has postponed its Academic Awards Night and cancelled its Scholarship Night, responding to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.
A letter Friday March 27 to SPHS parents from Principal Keith Nerby notified them of the changes.
“Unfortunately, given the Safer At Home order and concerns around COVID-19, Sun Prairie High School has had to make some tough decisions about upcoming events,” Nerby wrote in the letter.
Relating to the Academic Awards Night, Nerby asked parents to notice the wording referring to a postponement.
“You will notice that we are postponing and not cancelling this event,” Nerby wrote. “It is my hope that we will still find a way to honor our students’ achievements in the coming months.”
Nerby wrote that he is working to find a date this summer to bring students and families together to present the awards.
The Scholarship Night will not be rescheduled, however.
But, Nerby added, “we are looking at other ways to honor and celebrate our students who have earned scholarships because of their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.”
The principal also said no decision has been made on graduation for the SPHS Class of 2020.
“We have not made any decision on prom or graduation at this time,” Nerby said. “Our hope is that these events will continue as planned. However, we simply do not know at this time since information is changing rapidly regarding COVID-19 and the safety orders that are in place. As soon as we know more, we will share more.
“As for graduation, this is the pinnacle of our students’ achievement,” Nerby added “We will do everything in our power to recognize our seniors for their work, effort, and determination.
“My heart breaks for our senior class and the experiences they are losing because of this situation,” the principal added.
“It is my promise and commitment to our students and families that we will ensure they get the celebration and honors they deserve,” Nerby wrote. ”Again, my hope and desire is that graduation will continue as planned, but we are looking at options in case they become necessary.”
The actions are not being taken lightly, Nerby wrote, “as we want nothing more than to celebrate and recognize our outstanding students for the work they have done. However, given the need to ensure our students, staff, and community are healthy, we are left with no other choice.”
The SPHS principal also urged parents to remind their students to log in daily to distance learning classes.
“As this situation lasts longer than originally planned,” Nerby said, “it is important that students are logging in regularly (daily) with their classes.”
Distance learning resumed March 30 and will continue through April 24, Nerby wrote, adding that information about grading, assessments, and expectations will soon be shared with all students and families.
The principal also urged parents to reach out and contact the school with more questions, “and stay safe.”
