With Wisconsin farmers facing an unprecedented series of challenges brought on by low commodity prices, unfavorable weather patterns, uncertain global markets and now, challenges posed by COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers that support, information and resources are available through the Wisconsin Farm Center.
Since the mid-1980s, thousands of farm families have turned to the Wisconsin Farm Center, which provides an extensive array of services to farmers, often in cooperation with the university, governmental or private sector. Those services include, among others:
- Financial and business consultation
- Farm succession planning
- Farm ownership transition planning
- Conflict mediation
- Production and herd-health challenges
- Legal and financial mediation
- Counseling vouchers
These services are provided at no cost to farmers, and all information provided to the Farm Center is confidential.
In recent years, the Farm Center has averaged approximately 2,200 calls annually.
“Over the last few decades, the Wisconsin Farm Center has helped farmers deal with most every kind of challenge or opportunity farming provides,” said DATCP Interim Secretary Randy Romanski. “Each year brings its own unique set of challenges to farmers. After the difficult circumstances of the past several years, no one could have predicted COVID-19. Farming is a complicated and demanding business, and it’s always helpful to have someone there providing support, suggestions and encouragement.”
“The Wisconsin Farm Center’s programs and services are designed to assist farmers in identifying, analyzing and resolving the challenges and opportunities farming presents,” said Krista Knigge, Administrator for DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development (DAD). “Currently, we have over a half century of agricultural management experience on the Farm Center’s staff. Our consultants work with every type of farming operation, of every size and anywhere in the state.”
Farmers and agribusiness owners can contact the Farm Center by phone at 1-800-942-2474. For more information, go to: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmCenterOverview.aspx
