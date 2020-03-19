Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Department of Public Instruction has cancelled the 2020 SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference for the safety and well-being of participants.
The 47th annual event was to be held Tues., April 28 – Wed., April 29, 2020, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.
SkillsUSA Wisconsin is currently working through the process of how to organize state officer elections and other related matters. Additional information will be communicated to local chapters and students as it becomes available.
Founded in 1973, SkillsUSA Wisconsin, with more than 4,000 members in over 180 chapters, is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled work force needed to stay competitive. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related.
More than 200 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA Wisconsin. Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.
Helping each student excel and a solution to shrinking the skills gap, SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.
SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. The SkillsUSA mission is built upon — and its success depends on — the commitment of members and partners to the following values: integrity, respect, responsibility, citizenship, and service.
For more information on SkillsUSA Wisconsin, visit www.skillsusa-wi.org or call 608-266-2683.
