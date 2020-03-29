The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sun Prairie Department of Economic Development are co-hosting a Facebook Live event on this page on Monday March 30th at 8:00 a.m. to discuss strategies and resources available to businesses to help address issues related to the Coronavirus outbreak.
City of Sun Prairie Director of Economic Development Neil Stechschulte will share what resources are avialbale, and will try to answer questions that you may have.
Questions can be submitted in advance on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page, or can be entered into on the event chat window during the event.
Planned guests available for chat questions include Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff, Community Development Director Scott Kugler, Planning Director Tim Semmann, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki, and more.
The link to the chat is https://www.facebook.com/events/801252867032909/
