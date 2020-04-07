A fifth Dane County Sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said like the previous four, the fifth deputy is assigned to the Dane County Jail, having last worked in the jail on April 2.
Schaffer said the 27-year-old is in isolation and recovering at his home, as are the other four deputies who tested positive.
The Sheriff’s Office released on April 6 that one inmate also tested positive for COVID-19. That inmate was released and is recovering at home, Schaffer said.
As of today’s date, the jail population in all three facilities is 466, according to Schaffer.
