In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Sunshine Legal Clinic, a program of Sunshine Place, will convert its monthly free legal services to a virtual clinic.
The next clinic will continue as planned for April 2nd from 4:30-6:30 p.m. using telephone consultations.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance by March 31, by calling 608-514-6210 or emailing charlotte@sunshineplace.org. Sunshine Legal Clinic has been providing free legal advice since 2014 at the Sunshine Supper location at 1632 W. Main.
Local attorneys volunteer on the first Thursday of the month from 4:30–6:30 p.m. to provide the free service to walk in clients.
Sunshine Legal Clinic is one of the seven programs provided through Sunshine Place, in addition to 9 social service programs offered by partner agencies housed at their two locations in Sun Prairie.
Other hour changes
The lobby at Sunshine Place, located at 18 Rickel Road, as well as CARDS Closet and The Bed Lady will be closed until further notice.
Sunshine Supper, as previously announced, will provide drive-through service Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. Also as previously announced, the Sunshine Ball has been postponed from its originally scheduled date in late April. For more details about Sunshine Place program changes, see the Sunshine Place Facebook page.
Sunshine Place started as a vision of a small group of citizens in 2001. Established in 2007, Sunshine Place has become a single point of access to social services for Sun Prairie residents in times of need.
Learn more about Sunshine Place at sunshineplace.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.