Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.