Thanks to those who have given blood over the past couple of weeks, and who have scheduled upcoming appointments, the American Red Cross says it is meeting immediate patient needs.
Yet, to ensure a stable supply throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is encouraging individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new appointments for the weeks ahead.
As the coronavirus pandemic has grown in the U.S., the Red Cross has seen blood drive cancellations grow at an alarming rate, said Laura McGuire, external communications manager for the Red Cross in a four-state region that includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
It is safe to give and to receive donated blood, McGuire emphasized.
“There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus, worldwide,” McGuire said.
Yet, blood drive cancelations have mounted.
As of Friday March 27, more than 10,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 300,000 fewer blood donations, according to the Red Cross.
McGuire said more than 270 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled in Wisconsin and there have been about 10,000 fewer units of blood donated, statewide, than expected.
McGuire said in an interview on Friday, March 27 that due to a recent blood drive cancellations, existing stores of blood were critically drawn down both in Wisconsin and nationwide.
Most of those cancelations were at businesses, schools and community sites like churches whose scheduled events were abruptly canceled due to health orders that put a stop to public gatherings.
McGuire called both the regional and national drops “unprecedented.”
The goal nationally is to maintain a 5-day supply of blood, McGuire said. That’s not currently happening, she said on March 27.
“Right now, those numbers are down,” McGuire said.
And, she said, “it could get even worse,” as cancelations continue to come in and summer approaches, a season in which long-term statistics show fewer local blood drives are typically scheduled.
Donation centers helping
In subsequent interviews on Monday March 30, however, McGuire and Heather Olsen, a Red Cross account manager for Rock, Jefferson and parts of Dane, Dodge and Winnebago counties, said new donations in the past week have helped – a bit -- to stabilize the situation.
But McGuire and Olsen said they expect the need for blood to spike again in the next few weeks, in part as hospitals begin again to do elective surgeries that had temporarily been put off.
Madison donation center
The Red Cross blood donation center at 2109 Zeier Road, near East Towne Mall, in Madison, remains open, McGuire said.
McGuire said local residents who want to donate blood at the center should call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment. She encouraged people who have already made appointments at the Madison donation center to keep those.
She said potential donors might have to wait a week or more to come in after calling to set up an appointment; she urged patience with that. Their donations will still be needed a few weeks from now, she said.
“The need is still going to be there,” McGuire said.
McGuire said the Red Cross is working “feverishly” to determine whether additional blood drives could be set up soon in buildings now temporarily vacated, such as offices and convention centers.
While the Madison donation center is still taking walkups, McGuire encouraged donors to call ahead in part because it allows appointments to be spaced far enough apart to meet social distancing orders.
The Red Cross has been declared an essential business by Gov. Tony Evers, and will continue to operate, including the Madison donation center.
Safety protocols in place
McGuire said Red Cross staff and volunteers at the Madison donation center are currently operating “out an abundance of precaution.”
“We’ve really ramped up our safety protocols,” McGuire said, including spacing beds out and staggering appointments to ensure proper social distancing.
One longtime Red Cross protocol – asking potential donors before they give blood about their recent health, and taking their temperature, is continuing as always, McGuire noted. She said the Red Cross, as always, is also continuing to quarantine donations of donors who call after they give blood and let the Red Cross know they have fallen ill.
Staff and volunteers are also now being required to have their temperature taken before working at a blood center.
“They have hand sanitizer and gloves, we are sterilizing equipment, and we are enforcing our social distancing policy,” McGuire added.
“We have some absolutely fabulous staff and volunteers. They are on the front lines right now and we are so grateful,” McGuire said.
“We are seeing the best of humanity right now,” Olson agreed.
Volunteers needed
McGuire said local residents age 16 and over who are interested in volunteering, perhaps while their school or business is shut down, should go to redcross.org. There, “they can find anything they want to know about volunteer opportunities, how they can help,” McGuire said.
She urged schools, business and local organizations to put blood drives on their calendars now for late spring and early summer.
