Crime victims, especially those who are impacted by domestic violence and intimate partner violence, may feel even more isolated during this Coronavirus crisis.
The Crime Response Program (CRP) of the District Attorney’s Office operates 24/7/365.
If you or someone you know might benefit from a phone call from one of our Trauma Response Specialists whether they need to talk about their victimization or have immediate needs related to the crime we are available.
On-call Trauma Response Specialists are available after standard working hours. Our Victim/Witness Program will continue to provide services to victims who have pending court cases. Due to additional delays and case postponements, victims may have questions and concerns about their cases.
Crime Response Program daytime phone: 608 284-6908
Crime Response Program 24-hour phone: 608 376-0164
Victim Witness Unit can be reached at 608 266-9003
