The Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) on March 31 announced its partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC),Wisconsin’s eight other regional economic development organizations (EDOs) and UW-Oshkosh to create and distribute a data collection tool to businesses in the Region who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey will be available to businesses in all 72 counties and disseminated by Wisconsin’s nine regional EDOs and their local chamber and community partners.
It may be repeated monthly for additional data. The project will be overseen by MadREP President Paul Jadin, New North Executive Director Barb LaMue and Jeffrey Sachse, MPA, Interim Director, Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS) at UW-O.
According to Jadin, the results of the survey will inform the state and federal response to this crisis.
“The tool will create a better understanding of the tribulations of Wisconsin businesses and measure what sort of support people need," Jadin said. "It will also measure if they expect to recover, even with state and federal efforts.”
“Businesses around the state are impacted both by the health crisis and shutdown order,” added LaMue. “We want to understand and quantify the unexpected costs, lost revenue and lost jobs or reduced hours. Resources for small businesses with very tight cash flow will be especially important during Wisconsin’s recovery.”
Surveys can be found here.
MadREP is the economic development agency for the eight-county Madison Region, founded by business and community leaders to create a dynamic environment where people and businesses prosper. MadREP and its partners aim to proactively and strategically position the region to take advantage of economic and business development opportunities. Learn more at madisonregion.org.
