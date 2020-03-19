City declares Public Health Emergency

The City of Sun Prairie has closed down some of its city facilities, transitioned half of its staff to work from home and advised residents to use city online services to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Sun Prairie, the second-largest city in Dane County, declared a Public Health Emergency Tuesday allowing the city government to take a quick response as situations arise to protect its more than 35,000 residents.
Mayor Paul Esser said he has confidence in the plans that the city and other Wisconsin government bodies have taken to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just need to be patient and tolerant for right now,” Esser said on March 19. “We don’t know where this is heading but I am confident that we are developing plans appropriate to the needs right now to keep people safe.”
City of Sun Prairie Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the focus is on essential services city services--police, fire, and EMS, and other critical city entities and making sure that first responders have personal protection equipment.
“We are doing the best we can to protect our people and protect the people we come in contact with,” Oppenheimer said.
As of Thursday March 19, there were 27 Dane County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but state health officials say many more may have the virus, but with limited testing, they haven’t been confirmed.
Oppenheimer said more than half of the city staff are working remotely to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the city’s workforce. The Sun Prairie Municipal Building remains open for in-person absentee voting for the April 7 election. Oppenheimer said the city is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Early voters are coming in,” Oppenheimer said. “So we’ve developed what we think is a good process, social distancing, having hand sanitizer available, and having folks wipe down the poll booths and pens after people get done voting.”
Residents can also request an absentee ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov.
Oppenheimer encourages residents to use the city’s online service with some departments closed to in-person visits. A full list of online services is available at cityofsunprairie.com
The Sun Prairie Public Library, Sun Prairie Historical Museum and Library, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Sun Prairie Municipal Court have closed under state and federal COVID-19 emergency directives.
Oppenheimer said how the COVID-19 emergency will impact government finances is uncertain.
“The challenge of predicting our fiscal situation is how long this lasts,” Oppenheimer said. “We’ve heard a lot of different things when it comes to duration--six weeks, into summer or fall, so I’m just not sure that will look like.”
The city has contingency funds and fund balance to use for COVID-19 emergency-related expense, Oppenheimer said and will seek reimbursements from FEMA, state, and county, if eligible. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is a unique and challenging prospect, he said, but based on the way the city handled the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion, he has confidence in the community’s strength.
“We always find a way as a community to work together and assist each other and make sure the important things still happen,” Oppenheimer said.
