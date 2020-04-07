In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building located downtown at 300 E. Main St. will be closed to the public starting the morning of Wednesday April 8.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said that while city staff will be working behind the scenes at home or in their offices with limited physical interaction, they will continue to provide city services at their full capacity. These include the continued management of city contracts, projects, development initiatives, programs and the like that serve the city now and will into the future.
Many options exist for city residents to access city services and to interact with city officials listed here: https://bit.ly/2wnREww.
Oppenheimer said the closure of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building to the public follows the pattern of other city facilities in Sun Prairie.
“Sun Prairie is still hard at work for you. We are prepared to recover and continue business as usual through this crisis and after, when it is safe to gather and physically interact again. By limiting physical interaction now, and keeping our team on task, Sun Prairie is poised to support you through and out of this crisis,” Oppenheimer added.
Residents are encouraged to stay involved in city government by following along with City of Sun Prairie social media channels, periodically checking the City of Sun Prairie website’s COVID-19 newsflash and webpage, and connecting to public meetings digitally.
Recycle Center to reopen April 8
The Sun Prairie Recycling Center will be reopening Wednesday April 8, and will be open every weekday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Oppenheimer said alongside emergency services, the entire City of Sun Prairie staff is still hard at work, processing payments, keeping the city clean, and keeping city residents informed.
"We assure you, that even though you may not see us where we usually are," Oppenheimer added, "the City of Sun Prairie is still working for you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.