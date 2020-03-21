Alders agreed to proceed with the March 31 meeting to fill aldermanic vacancies in Districts 1 and 2 during the same meeting they approved a Declaration of Emergency in the City of Sun Prairie and a resolution granting temporary executive authority to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive authority resolution allows Oppenheimer to act if Mayor Paul Esser is unavailable to cancel city programs, close city facilities, authorize certain staff to work at home, continuation of city payroll for all regular full-time and part-time (at least 20 hours per week) employees, authorize leave from work, authorization to approve the payment of bills, release emergency contingency funds if needed for COVID-19 response, suspend operation of any city service inconsistent with state or federal policies or laws, and direct city emergency services.
The Declaration of Emergency in the City of Sun Prairie affirms the orders issued by President Donald Trump, Gov. Tony Evers and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
It also waives the requirement that an alder be physically present at a meeting to satisfy a quorum, and that appearance by phone is sufficient — which is what two alders — District 4 Alder Al Guyant and District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey — did on Tuesday night, March 17. It was Lindsey’s last meeting as an alder because she previously submitted her resignation.
During the same meeting, Esser suggested postponing the appointment of the new District 1 and District 2 alders, citing the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.
City Attorney Mark Leonard reminded alders that if they want to leave the seat open, City Clerk Elena Hilby will need to know by May 1 whether the council wants to proceed with an election. The earliest date an election could be held for the two seats includes an August primary and a November election on the same day as the presidential election.
Leonard said if that is done, the possibility exists that two alders would be joining the council who have not participated in the 2021 city budget process. And Leonard pointed out, alders had difficulty coming to a two-thirds vote to agree to pass the 2020 budget, and speculated that could be repeated if alders choose to leave the two seats unfilled until after the presidential election in November.
District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said she wanted to proceed with the March 31 meeting. She said individual candidates could speak at the podium and make their presentations. Those who want to watch for social distancing purposes could do so from home, or watch from the hallway, where the meeting would be shown on a TV hanging outside the council chambers.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and District 4 Alder Al Guyant agreed with Polenske, but District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie wondered whether the candidates could make their presentations by video. Stocker said the ability to question the candidates could be lost.
Alders ultimately decided to take no action during the March 17 meeting.
According to Oppenheimer, that means the March 31 meeting will proceed as planned. But, alders could request to cancel or postpone the meeting at a later date, Oppenheimer said.
The council previously established a format for candidates to come to the meeting and make a presentation, followed by debate and discussion among the alders before a final vote is taken to appoint each alder.
