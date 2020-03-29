The call went out this week for masks, gloves and disposable gowns to help out Wisconsin doctors and nurses short on supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local businesses and community members scavenged through their supplies to help out.
Dr. Tanner McKenna and Dr. Mark Olsen of West Prairie Dental in Sun Prairie contributed protective gloves and masks through the Dane County Dental Society drive.
“It’s a nice feeling to be able to help our medical colleagues and contribute to the cause,” McKenna said.
Hospitals across the state are reporting shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they ration and reuse supplies, facing uncertainty in keeping both staff and patients safe during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
There were 707 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and eight people have died, as of March 26.
Dane County has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases behind Milwaukee County.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered restrictions on gatherings of 10 people or more and closed down non-essential businesses on Tuesday, March 24 to stop the spread of the virus that could overwhelm hospitals and clinics.
Businesses that use protective gear were asked to donate personal protective gear this week to Madison hospital and clinics.
Dr. Maggie Fisher, a Sun Prairie resident and owner of Fisher Family Dental in DeForest, made the trek to the Madison drop-off points to contribute gloves, masks, and disinfectant wipes. Fisher is still seeing patients for emergencies but said she could spare some inventory.
“As part of the health care community, I wanted to do my part to help out,” Fisher said.
First responders in the City of Sun Prairie, the second-largest city in Dane County, could also face shortages, depending on how long the COVID-19 pandemic lasts.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said the department is conserving its PPE inventory and only using items when it is clinically necessary.
Although some EMS departments have reached out on their own to businesses and communities for suppliers, Goff said SPEMS is working with Dane County Emergency Management to coordinate central efforts. Sun Prairie EMS has also received a small shipment from national stockpile reserves and is making a second request.
Goff estimates that the department will have enough reserves for a few weeks and is not in a bad spot.
“That is the window that we are operating in, saying that we will be good (with PPE) in the next month or so,” Goff said. “It is not where we would like to be but it is much better where we could potentially be.”
But businesses are donating to the SPEMS even though the department hasn’t put out an official call to the community.
Hallman Lindsay Paint in Sun Prairie gave a supply of masks and coveralls for paramedics to wear.
“We are extremely grateful to them for the donation,” Goff said.
Health care providers aren’t the only ones scrambling for personal protection supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. People at high risk for the disease and those who test positive are also looking for ways to keep themselves safe.
Sun Prairie resident Poonam Verma turned her local seamstress business, Butterfly Creations, into a mask-making industry providing more than 20 free masks to seniors and kids in the community.
“I am doing what I can to help my community,” Verma said.
Verma, who was trained as a fashion designer, sews not just basic blue masks but also gets creative with special embroidery and details.
“I want it to look cute and nice,” Verma said. “So I am doing fun colors, yellows and reds.”
Verma, who is staying home with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic said appreciates the slow-down of life.
“We were busy and working very hard before,” Verma said, “And I know that we still have to do a lot of things but at least we are together with our family, so that’s a positive.”
