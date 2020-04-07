A Sun Prairie food pantry official called the delay of the annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Stamp Out Hunger food drive “understandable,” but pointed out the needs persist at the pantry.
The NALC announced recently the annual drive — during which letter carriers pick up non-perishable and personal care items from Sun Prairie area homes and drop them at the Sun Prairie pantry — that was set for May 9 this year is postponed because of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
A new date for the drive has not been announced.
In a press release, NALC said the safety of letter carriers and postal employees who participate in the annual food drive is “of paramount importance.” The release noted social distancing guidelines and said because it was unknown when the guidelines will be lifted, “it is highly unlikely that those involved in the food drive will be able to safely participate just six weeks from now.”
The NALC and its partners recognize the importance of food donations, especially now. “We look forward to once again holding the largest one-day food drive in America when it is safe to do so,” the release states.
“This is unfortunate but very understandable news from the Mail Carriers,” remarks Mark Thompson, president of the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Board of Directors.
“This food drive is far and away the biggest food drive of the year so it is definitely going to hurt. We averaged somewhere between 5 to 7 tons of food from this single day food drive, a significant boast to our inventory,” Thompson added.
“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive added so much to our shelves going into the summer when typically food pantry usage goes up,” Thompson added. “Of course given the times we are in Food Pantry usage is already way up.”
The NALC announcement comes at an odd time for the pantry, according to Thompson.
“It is also a time when we aren't accepting food and personal care donation to reduce the risk of exposure,” Thompson added.
In lieu of food and personal care donations, Thompson said he hoped potential donors will consider a financial donation to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry by going on line at sunprairiefoodpantry.com or to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry address at Post Office Box 611 Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.