Following a brief discussion, members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club voted last Thursday, March 12, to cancel this year’s Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt.
Members of the organization debated whether or not the organization could be put in the middle of any potential spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, that could occur during the hunt. Because of that potential, the organization felt it best to err on the side of caution and cancel the hunt .
The event draws hundreds of children and their parents to Angell Park each year to participate in a hunt to get free plastic-filled eggs. Kids ranging in age from 0 to 7 years have the opportunity to pick up special prize eggs in addition to receiving free Easter candy. Photos with the Easter Bunny are also part of the egg hunt event (disclaimer: The Sun Prairie Star is a sponsor of the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt).
An unexpected drawback will be the loss of food donated to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, because the Lions ask participants to bring non-perishable food items or personal care items for each child participant. The items are donated to the pantry each year.
The Lions are continuing to evaluate the climate for upcoming events including the Grand Bicycle Rodeo set for Saturday, May 2 and Clutch’s Raffle, scheduled for May 16, and will make public announcements about those events as they approach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.