The U.S. Census Bureau is carefully monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and is encouraging City of Sun Prairie residents to respond to the 2020 Census online from the comfort of their own home. The public can also respond by phone or by mail.
To complete the questionnaire online, go to my2020census.gov. The online questionnaire is available in English as well as in 12 additional languages. Initial invitations to respond were delivered to residents beginning March 12, however you can still respond without a Census ID.
The 2020 Census is a count of everyone living in the United States that takes place once every decade and is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.
Data from the census decides how over $675 billion is distributed every year to programs that impact our community such as early childhood education, infrastructure, public safety and healthcare.
Results from the census are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets. State officials also use census data to redraw the boundaries of the congressional and state legislative districts to account for population shifts. All households that have not responded online or by phone will receive a paper questionnaire between April 8 and April 16. The paper questionnaire includes a prepaid postage envelope to return it by mail.
“Make a difference in your community by making sure you count,” remarked Sandy Xiong, who is coordinating the City of Sun Prairie’s 2020 Census response. “Complete your questionnaire online, over the phone or by mail—all without having to meet a census taker.”
Learn more online at 2020census.gov.
