When it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, many of us are looking for credible information. The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) is teaming up with UW–Madison experts to get your questions answered.
On March 31, WFAA will hold a virtual and interactive event to reflect the “UW Now.”
Mike Knetter, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association president and CEO, will host a discussion with Dr. Nasia Safdar, professor in the Division of Infectious Disease, vice chair for research in the School of Medicine and Public Health, and medical director of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinics. Safdar will share the latest information on the coronavirus, then answer questions from the public asked in YouTube live comments.
“Dr. Safdar will help us cut through the clutter and get us solid information on the development of treatments and vaccines,” said Knetter. “Her expertise will help guide us through this difficult time.”
Safdar leads the department in its mission to reduce health care–associated infections by identifying, testing, and implementing novel interventions. Because of her work and research in this area, in 2017 Dr. Safdar received a President’s Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers beginning their independent careers.
In 2014, she received the John Q. Sherman Award for Excellence in Patient Engagement. Safdar is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Society of Internal General Medicine, among other professional memberships.
Here is how you can be a part of this virtual event:
When: Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.
Where: The UW Now YouTube Event : https://youtu.be/wDXn7b2sZVQ
WFAA plans to host UW Now Live events each week on Tuesdays, featuring UW-Madison faculty and staff with unique expertise.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the interests of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. It brings together alumni and friends of the university to raise, invest, and distribute funds, and it connects a growing number of Badgers to help facilitate their support for each other and the university.
For more information, visit supportuw.org or uwalumni.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.