Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the state’s largest and most influential business association, recently announced through its affiliate WMC Foundation a new essay contest to highlight how businesses in their local communities are helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest is made possible due to the generous support of Georgia-Pacific.
WMC has been tirelessly working, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep the business community informed and connected with state and federal government officials, partner associations and experts in interpreting and navigating the changing landscape.
Along the way, WMC has heard about local businesses stepping up to help their community through the pandemic by changing the products they manufacture, adding production lines to increase output or donating excess supplies of gear that our health care workers need.
Since 1982, WMC Foundation’s Wisconsin Business World program has educated more than 25,000 high school students on business, entrepreneurism and free enterprise, through Summer Camps, one-day programs and classroom presentations.
The Business World message is simple — Business is a Force for Good. This has been no clearer than right now as business after business shifts their focus to helping our state defeat this virus.
To further highlight this message, WMC Foundation is challenging middle and high school students from the State of Wisconsin to write an essay on the importance of business in their communities and the incredible way they’re seeing companies in Wisconsin respond to this pandemic.
Students should research ways Wisconsin companies are helping their employees through this crisis, as well as ways they are innovating and working with community partners to help control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three $500 cash prizes will be awarded to the top high school essays, and four $250 cash prizes will be awarded to the top middle school essays.
More information can be found at www.wibusinessworld.org.
