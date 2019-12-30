Michael P. Moy, age 52, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home in Sun Prairie. He was born on Jan. 2, 1967 in Madison and was the son of Bernard and Vera (Muckler) Moy Sr. Michael farmed for many years, which is what he enjoyed doing most.
He is survived by his father Bernard Sr.; two sisters Kathy (John) Rock, and Debra Moy; a brother Bernard (Sandy) Moy Jr.; and a nephew Quintin Moy.
He was preceded in death by his mother Vera.
At Michael’s request, a private family funeral service will be held.
