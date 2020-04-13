Lake Delton/Waterloo
Herbert W. Schulz, age 80, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Reedsburg. He was born on April 27, 1939 in the Town of Portland, Wisconsin to Walter and Augusta (Yerges) Schulz. He married Betty Jane Marten of Feb. 5, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran in Waterloo. After Betty’s passing he married Violet Wiganowski on Dec. 1, 1973 in Marshall.
He served in the Wisconsin National Guard and worked over 30 years as an electrician for Krantz Electric in Verona. He was also an avid outdoorsman and Green Bay Packer fan.
He is survived by a dear friend Mary Anderson of Reedsburg; four children, Vicky (John) Turgeon of Reedsburg, Robert (Jen) Schulz of Janesville, Jennifer (Randy) Roever of Tigerton and Randy Schulz of Portage; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin “Red” Schulz of Waterloo, and Kenneth (LaVerne) Schulz of Columbus; six sisters, Irene (Mike) McNamee of Weston, Lucille (Peter) Gross of Waterloo, Marion Dahlke of Waterloo, Loretta (Joe) Brunell of Columbus, Loraine (Bill) Blaschka of Marshall and Claudia (Cliff) Butzine of Waterloo; a dear friend Mary Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Arnold in 2017.
A private family service is being held.
