On December 6, 2019, Richard C. (Dick) Davidson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 81 in his Sun Prairie home.
Dick was born on April 10, 1938 in Detroit to Mildred and Neil Davidson. After graduating high school in Plymouth, Michigan, he enrolled in the army, stationed in Georgia. In July 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Burnette. They raised two sons, Mike (with wife Kristi) and Pat (with wife Cathy), who have four and three grandchildren, respectively. They are Nicole, Ashley, Kaitlyn & Tyler (Mike) and Emily, Hannah & Ben (Pat).
He was proud of his family and always carried a positive attitude. While not a native Wisconsinite, he started a wholesale craft business in Wisconsin and moved his family to Sun Prairie in 1977. He was an avid racquetball player, reader and history buff, with special interest in documentaries on World War II. Like many others in Wisconsin, he was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He was interested in politics and always happy to participate in constructive dialog with people on both sides of the aisle.
He enjoyed connecting with others and made quick friends with new people in his life. He had an engaging sense of humor and was an avid music lover, the Beatles and Paul McCartney were his favorites. He was known for his positive attitude, enthusiasm for living, entrepreneurial approach to business and strong work ethic as well as his trademark family advice, “Save your money” J.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Neil, and his mother, Mildred (and stepmother Margaret). He is survived by his wife Burnette and his sister Suzanne Moore along with his children. No service is planned.
In closing, Dick touched many lives and was known to be quite a character by his friends and acquaintances. He will be missed and remembered fondly by his many friends, family and co-workers.
