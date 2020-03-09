Jean McClarnon

Jean Ellen Estelle (Henkel) McClarnon, aged 85 of Sun Prairie, died peacefully on March 7, 2020 with family by her side. Jean was born on January 6, 1935 in Iron River Wisconsin to Clarence and Ruby (Tharp) Henkel.
Jean married her first, only, and favorite husband Ken McClarnon in August of 1953.The adventures of Jean and Ken spanned six decades, five children, one sail boat, a Minnie Winnie and countless laughs. Jean, known affectionately as Mrs. Mac, served the community as an educator at Sun Prairie Nursery School in the 1970s.
A lifelong learner, she went back to school in the early 1980's and became a medical assistant, working at UW Student Health from the mid 1980's until her retirement in 1997. In her later years, Jean loved spending summers with Ken sailing and camping in northern Wisconsin.
She spent countless mornings at her own Garden Cafe on Jeanne Court, where life slowed down for tea and conversation. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was known for her world famous popovers, unbeatable rhubarb pie, warm smile, and incredible heart. She liked the color yellow, flowers, and singing (especially accompanied by her husband Ken).
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and eldest son Michael (1991). She is survived by loving husband Ken; children Terry (Dave) Chapman, Colleen (Mark) Powers, Kevin (Kim) McClarnon, and Steve (Deb) McClarnon; grandchildren Maggie, Noah, Briana, Brenna, Casey and Ella; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie 608-837-5400
